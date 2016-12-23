Meeting my school teacher on his birthday was important for me: Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal who was busy with his Hollywood debut in London, is back in India. He is now occupied with shooting the sequel to Fukrey (2013).

Despite his hectic schedule, the actor decided to take a break and surprise his school teacher on his birthday a few days back.

“I knew sir’s birthday was coming up, so I requested my team to give me a couple of days off from work. He has been a strong influence in my life and meeting him on the special day was very important for me,” says Fazal, who studied in Doon School, Dehradun.

The two celebrated his birthday together and remembered Fazal’s student days.

“I went to Dehradun just to make him smile and his reaction after seeing me was totally worth it. You can travel the world but actual happiness comes when people who mean a lot to you are happy. We sat down and remembered the golden days of our school. It was an amazing trip down the memory lane for both of us,” he says.