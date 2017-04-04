Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer: Ayushmann is the Sambha to Parineeti’s Gabbar

The second ‘chapter’ of the trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s next film, Meri Pyaari Bindu was released on Tuesday. While the first one (released on Monday) showed how the lead character met in their childhood, the new chapter shows their fun-filled relationship as grown-ups.

We see Bindu and Abhi in an exam room in the first scene. While Abhi (Ayushmann) is diligently filling up answer sheets, Bindu is busy making deals with other kids to sell them her answers for 50 bucks, a pair of sunglasses or even a CD player.

The trailer, appropriately titled Gabbar aur Sambha, shows how their own relationship is much like the one shared between the two iconic characters from Sholay. She is the alpha and he is her beta.

He does what she says, she guides him through life -- often even through inappropriate things.

A total of five such chapters will be revealed over the next five days, each made up of different flavours.

Meri Pyaari Bindu is produced by Yash Raj films and directed by Akshay Roy. It is slated to hit theatres on May 12.

