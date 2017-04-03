 Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer: Why are Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra missing? | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer: Why are Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra missing?

We do not get to see Ayushmann Khurrana or Parineeti Chopra in the first trailer of their new film, Meri Pyaari Bindu. What we do see is a cute, budding love story between two kids over samosa and chutney.

Apr 03, 2017
HT Correspondent
Ayushmann Khurana

Ayushmann Khuranna and Parineeti Chopra on the poster of Meri Pyaari Bindu.

After revealing the teaser of their upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra have shared the first trailer of the movie that has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

A still from Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Ayushmann plays Abhimanyu Roy, a pulp fiction writer, in the film while Parineeti essays the role of Bindu, an aspiring singer. The makers have introduced the trailer with a rider that says “Chapter One” in the style of a book.

The two-minute long trailer has Ayushmann’s voice narrating the story of when he met Bindu for the first time. We see two little kids meet up and bond over samosa, chutney and music. The children have a cute effect and add to the charm of the love story.

Watch the trailer here:



Meri Pyaari Bindu is produced by Yash Raj films and directed by Akshay Roy. It is slated to hit theatres on May 12.



