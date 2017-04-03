Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer: Why are Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra missing?

After revealing the teaser of their upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra have shared the first trailer of the movie that has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

A still from Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Ayushmann plays Abhimanyu Roy, a pulp fiction writer, in the film while Parineeti essays the role of Bindu, an aspiring singer. The makers have introduced the trailer with a rider that says “Chapter One” in the style of a book.

The two-minute long trailer has Ayushmann’s voice narrating the story of when he met Bindu for the first time. We see two little kids meet up and bond over samosa, chutney and music. The children have a cute effect and add to the charm of the love story.

Watch the trailer here:

Read more

Meri Pyaari Bindu is produced by Yash Raj films and directed by Akshay Roy. It is slated to hit theatres on May 12.

Follow @htshowbiz for more