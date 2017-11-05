Milind Soman’s birthday includes vacation with girlfriend Ankita and a perfect headstand. See pics

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman celebrated his 51st birthday on Saturday with girlfriend Ankita Konwar by his side. The couple is vacationing in Norway after visiting Everest base camp earlier. To thank his well-wishers for the birthday wishes, Soman also posted a ‘thank you’ note on Instagram with a photo and it shows Ankita glowing by his side.

Sharing the picture, Milind wrote, “Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights.” The actor is in Norway and Northern Lights seem to be a part of his vacation plans. He will be vacationing in Tromso and Oslo.

Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

And given the fitness enthusiast that he is, Milind also shared a photo of him doing a headstand or shirshasan.

Happy birthday to me ! Shirshasan at my @airbnb home yesterday so beautiful :) #livethere Oslo2Tromso #ad #NorthernLights A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:12am PST

There is an appreciable age difference between Milind and Ankita. Talking about this, Milind had earlier told HT, “I don’t really worry about competition in anything, because basically it’s about me. And if it’s a relationship, it’s about both the people. And I don’t consider age at all for anything — whether its relationships, fitness or health or whatever.”

Part of his birthday celebration was a road trip to the Everest base camp and he chronicled the journey on Instagram.

First pre birthday cake at the highest bakery in the world !!! @earthy_5 wish you were here !!! #TheRoad2EBC 16000ft #BirthdayWeek A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

Walking in the clouds :) above Lobuche at 17000ft #TheRoad2EBC A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

And here we are !! :) #TheRoad2EBC #SummitDreams #BaseCamp !!!!!!! A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Kala Pathhar 18300ft - the highest point of the trek :) #TheRoad2EBC A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 2, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

A supermodel, Milind started his cinematic journey in the 90s. His appearance in a 1995 Alisha Chinai music video, Made In India, is still remembered to this day. That was also the year he retired from modelling and shifted to TV serials and later, to movies. He was recently seen in a guest appearance in Saif Ali Khan’s Chef.

Of late, Milind has emerged as a fitness enthusiast and has completed Ironman Trialthon (Zurich) and Ultraman race (Florida) over the past two years. Milind currently claims to have a non-gym workout routine and is the proud son of a 78-year-old woman who can do planks for 90 seconds.

