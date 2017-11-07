Milind Soman unfazed by trolls, and here’s how!

Milind Soman’s birthday selfie with girlfriend Ankita Konwar had social media buzzing but his latest Instagram post is proof he is least perturbed by all the ‘fuss’.

The model-turned-actor, who is holidaying in Norway, posted more pictures with Konwar that show he doesn’t care about the trolls over his alleged age difference with his girlfriend.

For the unversed, the ‘Ironman’ celebrated his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights. He had shared a selfie with Ankita to thank the fans for their love.

Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Happy birthday chiken! :) A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:38am PDT