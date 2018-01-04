 Mira Rajput reveals her strength and weakness with one photo | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Mira Rajput reveals her strength and weakness with one photo

Mira Rajput shared a cute picture with her father, whom she called her ‘strength and weakness’. Check out the image here:

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2018 09:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Can you guess Mira Rajput’s strength and weakness?
Can you guess Mira Rajput’s strength and weakness?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, joined Instagram only a few months ago and is not too frequent with her posts. However, when she does share pictures on the social media platform, it is a wonderful treat for fans. Her latest post is a cute photo with which she has unveiled her strength and weakness!

Sharing a picture with her dad from what looks like a ceremony during her wedding, Mira wrote on Instagram, “My strength and weakness #Dad.”

My strength and weakness #Dad ❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Ever since she joined Instagram in November last year, Mira often shares pictures of her husband Shahid and cute little daughter, Misha. Checkout some of the pics:

Warm winter love 💖 #happyholidays

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Happiness #thankyougod

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Guru Shishya Parampara

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Shahid and Mira got married in a private ceremony in Delhi in July 2015. Mira is 13 years his junior and met Shahid through the Radha Soami Satsang Beas religious group. While the wedding took place at industrialist Shivinder Singh’s farmhouse in Delhi, the reception was held at the Oberoi in Gurgaon with about 500 guests in attendance.

Mira gave birth to Misha in August 2016.

