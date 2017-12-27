Mirza Ghalib nazms and ghazals that are as relevant today as they were 200 years ago. Watch videos

Hain aur bhi duniya mein sukhan-var bahut achchhe, kahte hain Ghalib ka andaz-e-bayan aur.

That is Mirza Ghalib, praising Mirza Ghalib but in the third person. Arrogance is not a quality you look for in a person but it sits lightly on the shoulders of Mirza Ghalib, the poet par excellence who remains as relevant today as he was about 200 years ago. On his birthday today, here is what Gulzar -- another poet who has the knack of making the mundane beautiful -- has to say about him, “Ghalib is very important for everyone. You should know about him even if you are not familiar with his language. His poems, his lifestyle, his behaviour everything are a great inspiration. At a time when people used to carry their religion on their shoulders, Ghalib talked about humanity. The man lost seven children and carried a huge sadness inside him but despite that he was known for his sense of humour.”

Wednesday marks the 220th birth anniversary of legendary Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib. The irreverent poet continues to be one of the best and oft-quoted writers in history. Here’s a look at some of his most famous works that have the power to move you...

Aah Ko Chahiye Ik Umra

Aah ko chahiye ik umra asar hone tak

Kaun jeeta hai teri zulf ke sar hone tak

Aashiqui sabr-talab aur tamanna betaab

Dil ka kya rang karun khoo-e-jigar hone tak





Humko Maloom Hai Jannat Ki Haqeeqat Lekin

Bosa dete nahīñ aur dil pe hai har lahza nigāh

Jī meñ kahte haiñ ki muft aa.e to maal achchhā hai

Un ke dekhe se jo aa jaatī hai muñh par raunaq

Vo samajhte haiñ ki bīmār kā haal achchhā hai



Bus Ki Dushwar Hai Har Kaam Ka Aasaan Hona

Bas-ki dushvār hai har kaam kā āsāñ honā

Aadmī ko bhī mayassar nahīñ insāñ honā

Kī mire qatl ke ba.ad us ne jafā se tauba

Haa.e us zūd-pashīmāñ kā pashemāñ honā

Haif us chaar girah kapḌe kī qismat ‘ġhālib’

Jis kī qismat meñ ho āshiq kā garebāñ honā

Bazicha-e-atfal Hai

Bāzīcha-e-atfāl hai duniyā mire aage

Hotā hai shab-o-roz tamāshā mire aage

Mat pūchh ki kyā haal hai merā tire pīchhe

Tū dekh ki kyā rañg hai terā mire aage



Dil Se Teri Nigah Jigar Tak

Dil se tirī nigāh jigar tak utar ga.ī

Donoñ ko ik adā meñ razā-mand kar ga.ī

Dekho to dil-farebi-e-andāz-e-naqsh-e-pā

Mauj-e-ḳhirām-e-yār bhī kyā gul katar ga.ī



Bollywood:

Koi Umeed Bar Nahi Aati

Kick (2014)

Ghalib in a Salman Khan film? Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the antagonist Shiv Gajra in Kick, would quote Ghalib while killing people. His favourite couplet: “Koi umeed var nahi aati, koi surat nazar nahi aati. Maut to ek din muyyayan hai neend kyu raat bhar nahi aati. Pehle aati thi haal-e-dil pe hansi, ab kisi baat pe nahi aati.”

Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi

Mirza Ghalib’s beautiful nazm was made memorable by Shubha Mudgal’s voice in Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi (2003).

Ishq Pe Zor Nahi Hai Ye Wo Aatish Ghalib

Dil Se (2001)

AR Rahman and Gulzar used the couplet to emphasise on love which borders on obsession. “Ishq pe zor nahi, hai ye wo aatish Ghalib. Jo lagaye na lage aur bujhaye na bane.” Titled Satrangi Re, the song was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala.

Nukta Cheen Hai Gham-e-dil

Yahudi Ki Ladki (1957)

Dil E Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai

Mirza Ghalib (1954)



This is to 200 more years of Mirza Ghalib.

