Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for: Shahid Kapoor on daughter

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have given us relationship goals time and again. Now, it looks like Sasha, as shahid is popularly called, is all set to impress us with his newly-embraced fatherhood.

To mark the occasion of National Girl Child Day, on Tuesday, the 35-year-old actor took to Twitter to share how his life has changed after the birth of daughter Misha.

Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family. Happy #NationalGirlChildDay all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 24, 2017

Now that is awwdorable!

Shahid revealed the exact moment when he fell in love with Mira. (Hotstar)

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and had their first child Misha in August, 2016. The couple was recently seen in popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, where they looked deep in love and made the atmosphere all romantic.