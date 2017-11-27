Miss World Manushi Chhillar ‘expresses gratitude’ as she visits Siddhivinayak temple with family. See pics

Manushi Chhillar visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple on Monday with her parents and brother to “seek blessings and express gratitude” after her win at the Miss World 2017 pageant. The beauty queen returned to India on Saturday after her win in Sanya, China. She also posted a video about her experience at the temple.

The 20-year-old medical student is from Rohtak, Haryana. Her father, Dr Mitrabasu Chhillar, is an endocrinologist at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi, and mother, Dr Neelam Chhillar, is a doctor at the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi.

Seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar, Mumbai. So much positivity around the place. @MissWorldLtd @feminamissindia pic.twitter.com/aTrjf4E0CU — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) November 27, 2017

The Haryana girl broke the 16-year jinx for India at the Miss World 2017 pageant with her win. The last Miss World from India was Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

In the final round of Miss World, she was asked, “Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?” Her winning answer was, “I think a mother is of the highest respect. I don’t think it’s just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get highest salary and respect.”

She received a warm welcome in India and later thanked her fans for all the love. “I thank each and every one who came to welcome me. It was overwhelming and I am grateful for your support. Thank you for showering me with all your love,” Manushi said in a statement.

When Manushi came out of the international airport, she was greeted with numerous fans chanting “India, India” as they held up Indian flags and posters of Manushi. The posters read: “Welcome back Manushi Chhillar”, “Manushi Chhillar is Beauty with Brains, Miss World 2017”.

“Feels great to be back home. Thank you India, for such a grand welcome,” Manushi tweeted.

Talking about life after winning the crown, she told Times of India, “The victory is slowly sinking in. I am getting a lot of congratulatory calls and messages from everyone back home. I’m overwhelmed by all the love and support that I have received.”