Miss World Manushi Chhillar gets a grand welcome as she returns to India. See pics

Manushi Chhillar, who broke the 16-year jinx for India at the Miss World pageant last week, received a warm welcome from fans as she arrived in India late on Saturday night. She was greeted at the international airport in Mumbai with numerous fans chanting “India, India” as they held up Indian flags and posters of Manushi. The posters read: “Welcome back Manushi Chhillar”, “Manushi Chhillar is Beauty with Brains, Miss World 2017”.

“Feels great to be back home. Thank you India, for such a grand welcome,” Manushi tweeted.

Manushi, who hails from Haryana, won the Miss World 2017 crown in Sanya, China, becoming the sixth Indian woman to win the prestigious title. She was in Hong Kong and London in the past week.

When Manushi walked out of the airport here, she wore her bejewelled crown proudly, waving at her fans and even obliged to take pictures with them. She had to struggle to reach her car as the shutterbugs and fans couldn’t get enough of her.

Safeguarded by ample security, Manushi managed to rush through the pool of people.