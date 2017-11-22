Mithali Raj on sports stars biopics: Reality never fails to fascinate

Cricket star Mithali Raj is an inspiration for men and women who dream of making a mark in the sport. The news of her biopic on her unique journey has got everyone interested. A number of other Bollywood films on sport personalities such as such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Sandeep Singh, Balbir Singh and Abhinav Bindra are also currently in the making. Mithali believes that such films immensely help people in learning about the struggles in a sportsperson’s life and getting inspired. The captain of the Indian women’s cricket team says that reality is always fascinating.

“There are a lot a of hardships that a sportsperson goes through while trying to achieve success. Each one’s journey is completely different from another. It’s tougher for hose from a poor financial background. These real life stories of struggle inspire everyone, especially the younger generation,” says Mithali, the first woman cricketer to score 6000 runs in one-day international cricket.

The 34-year-old’s journey to the top is quite motivating. In 1997, she was on the list of probables for the World Cup squad but did not make the cut. But two years later, in 1999, she made her ODI debut and her century against Ireland became the talking point. She became the youngest woman to hit a 100 in women’s ODIs.

Mithali shares that the film will highlight both high and low points of her life. She had earlier said in a statement that she is hopeful that the biopic on her would inspire young girls to take up sports as a career. Who does she thinks can play her well on screen? “That I can’t say, given my little knowledge about acting. I am sure the makers will do the best. They approached me for the film and I gave my nod. While making the film, I will help them with whatever they want,” she says.

@TataCLiQ The discipline in my cricket career comes from my father and I owe my ability to stay organized to my mother. They are my #EPICInspiration. Who is yours? #IndependenceDay🇮🇳 A post shared by Mithali Raj (@mithaliraj) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

The recent performance of the Indian women at the World Cup has added to her team’s fame. Mithali is looking forward to work harder. “The increased visibility of our matches helped us reach out to a larger audience. Also, ICC promoted them on various social media platforms. The support has been really motivating,” she says.

I had no choice but to boss up and create my own lane#jerseyno3#dressingroomslike#myspace😎. A post shared by Mithali Raj (@mithaliraj) on May 22, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

Follow @htshowbiz for more