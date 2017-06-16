Mithun Chakraborty turns 67: Son Mahaakshay says dad cooks for family on birthday

On his birthday today, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has planned to rustle up a storm in his kitchen. And his son, actor Mahaakshay aka Mimoh, says their family is looking forward to the delicious spread the 67-year-old is planning.

“Dad maintains a low profile and doesn’t enjoy parties. On his birthday, he prefers spending time at home and cooking for us. He is the best chef in the world. His biryani is to die for,” smiles Mahaakshay, adding that his father doesn’t stop at making just one dish; he cooks a full course. “From starters to main course to dessert, he prepares the entire spread. Dad can cook a lot of cuisines. He is the master chef of India.”

I guess I loved working out even when I was only a year old! :-) #tbt #Throwback #throwbackthursday #throwbackthursdays #thursday #family #dad #fatherandson #justlikedad A post shared by Mahaakshay Mimoh Chakraborty (@mahaakshay) on Aug 12, 2015 at 9:43pm PDT

Looking back, Mahaakshay shares that their extended family also looks forward to the meal prepared by Mithun. “Our cousins also visit our house on his birthday as no one wants to miss his food.”

That #Tbt moment with @ushmey @namashic @dishanichakraborty and Dad almost 8 years ago ... 😝 #Throwback #throwbackthursday #tbts #throwbackthursdays #thursday A post shared by Mahaakshay Mimoh Chakraborty (@mahaakshay) on Aug 5, 2015 at 9:23pm PDT

Ask Mahaakshay about how he plans to surprise his father this year, and he tells us that Mithun doesn’t accept gifts. “Dad says he is too young to accept gifts. He jokes that he is still in his twenties,” says Mahaakshay, breaking into a laugh.

As the chat veers towards learnings from the veteran actor, his son gets emotional, and says, “He is my hero. He has taught me everything... What’s right and wrong!”

Mahaakshay shares lesser-known facts about dad Mithun

— He enjoys cooking, is great at it, and can prepare a variety of cuisines.

— He is a good farmer, businessman and agriculturalist. He can bargain really well and knows the deals to pick, where to invest etc. His understanding of profits, property is unmatchable.

— He enjoys serving people. He calls himself a public servant. Dad says ‘Do well, help others, but never discuss your charity’.

— He never discusses work at home, and prefers keeping personal and professional life separate.

— He is a good astrologer, and has studied the science. All his predictions have been correct.

Follow @htshowbiz for more