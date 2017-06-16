 Model-actor Milind Soman has found love and has made it Instagram-official | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Model-actor Milind Soman has found love and has made it Instagram-official

After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Milind Soman too seems to have found love in a young girl and the rumoured couple seem to be making no efforts to keep their relationship under wraps.

bollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2017 14:10 IST
Anjali Thakur
Milind Soman
Actor-model Milind Soman shared this picture of his lady love on Instagram(Instagram/milindrunning)

Actor-model Milind Soman has been the dream man for every ‘90s girl and honestly, this holds true even today. With those 6 pack abs and handsome looks, the Bajirao Mastani actor has made us all swoon over him ever since he first appeared in Alisha Chinoy’s ‘Made in India’ song .

Well, we have a bad news for you, the man who refuses to age is not single anymore! Yes, you read that right, the 51-year-old actor has found love again and is dating a girl a who seems like she is much younger than him, and their pictures go to show that they’re much in love. Not much is known about Milind’s Lady Love, except for the fact that her name is Ankita Konwar.

No other place I'd rather be

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, it is Milind’s social media accounts that have become a testimony of new love flourishing in his life. The Instagram profile of India’s ‘Iron Man’ has many lovey-dovey pictures of him with the beautiful girl and he also has captioned his love story for us.

Forever :)

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

One of the pictures in which Milind is looking straight into the eyes of the girl, he writes, “Forever :)” In the other one, there is him and the girl holding hands with the caption, “Love this person :)”

Me&Smt

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

The actor was earlier married to French actor Mylène Jampanoï for three years before calling it quits in 2009.

Love this person :)

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

1st 21k and podium !!! #2ndrunnerup #VizagGoingPink #SuperBaby

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

First @pinkathonindia 10K :)

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Triple malai lassi in Pune!!! :)

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

