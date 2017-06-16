Model-actor Milind Soman has found love and has made it Instagram-official
bollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2017 14:10 IST
Actor-model Milind Soman has been the dream man for every ‘90s girl and honestly, this holds true even today. With those 6 pack abs and handsome looks, the Bajirao Mastani actor has made us all swoon over him ever since he first appeared in Alisha Chinoy’s ‘Made in India’ song .
Well, we have a bad news for you, the man who refuses to age is not single anymore! Yes, you read that right, the 51-year-old actor has found love again and is dating a girl a who seems like she is much younger than him, and their pictures go to show that they’re much in love. Not much is known about Milind’s Lady Love, except for the fact that her name is Ankita Konwar.
After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, it is Milind’s social media accounts that have become a testimony of new love flourishing in his life. The Instagram profile of India’s ‘Iron Man’ has many lovey-dovey pictures of him with the beautiful girl and he also has captioned his love story for us.
One of the pictures in which Milind is looking straight into the eyes of the girl, he writes, “Forever :)” In the other one, there is him and the girl holding hands with the caption, “Love this person :)”
The actor was earlier married to French actor Mylène Jampanoï for three years before calling it quits in 2009.
