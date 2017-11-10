Mohnish Bahl on his absence from television: Scripts for TV shows are pathetic

Sooraj R Barjatya’s Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) completed 18 years this month. Actor Mohnish Bahl, who portrayed the role of the eldest son in the family, says the film was the turning point of his career. “The film gave me the opportunity to portray a positive character. Not just that, in terms of sustenance also, more important character roles started coming my way after the film,” he says.

Mohnish shares that there are several memories attached to the film. Working with Sooraj and friends — actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre — was the best part about the film. Interestingly, the actor’s last film in Bollywood was Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (2014). Ask him about his upcoming projects and he says he has no films or TV projects at hand. He is waiting for the right offer and meanwhile, concentrating on some personal work.

While the actor is open to films, he isn’t ready to take up any TV offers. Ask him about it and the actor, whose last show on TV was Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam, is quick to answer, “The kind of content that is being generated on TV...I have realised that TV isn’t my cup of tea anymore,” says Mohnish, who has done shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Dill Mill Gayye, adding, “I feel the creative and script content is pathetic and this is my personal point of view. Shows start off on a good note but three-four months down the line they completely lose it. You don’t see shows like Saans and Sanjivani anymore. The love and respect that I have earned over these 37 years...I don’t want to lose that by associating myself with something that isn’t worth it.”

Mohnish Bahl with daughter Pranutan. (right) Yesteryear actor Nutan, Mohnish’s mother.

Meanwhile, the actor’s 24-year-old daughter Pranutan was in news recently regarding her plans of doing films. “She is very much interested in films and is waiting for a fair launch. She has a legacy [of her grandmother Nutan; yesteryear actor] to carry forward,” he says. So, how is he guiding her? “Being a father I am for everything she needs. I will support her wherever she is right,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more