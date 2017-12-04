Monsoon Shootout trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back in the dark alleys with an axe and a hammer

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra shared the first trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming thriller, Monsoon Shootout. Arguably India’s first interactive trailer, the video lets the viewers decide whether the cop will shoot at a suspect. The trailer has double twists, corresponding to “shoot” and “do not shoot” selections by viewers.

The settings are perfect for a crime thriller - rain, dark alleys, and to make it all the more dangerous, we have a suspect who prefers axes and hammers to pistols when it comes to killing someone. Reminds us of Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0.

Neeraj and Vijay in a still from the trailer.

Directed by Amit Kumar, Monsoon Shootout is about the choices a cop faces, highlighting how one’s choices can alter lives. Vijay Verma, who is best known for his role in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink, essays the protagonist’s role of Adi - a cop - while Neeraj Kabi is his senior. Nawazuddin plays the prime suspect and a criminal, Shiva. Trailing the suspect in a chase, Adi faces Shiva with a gun pointed at the criminal, and you get to decide whether he shoots or not.

Priyanka shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “Shoot or not to shoot? YOU get to decide what happens next in the trailer for #MonsoonShootout what a cool idea! So glad to see filmmakers innovate & push boundaries of the filmmaking process... http://bit.ly/MSofficialInteractiveTrailer …Great stuff @guneetm@nawazuddin_s @mrvijayvarma @amitmonsoon”

With each selection, comes a twist and a separate angle of psychological thriller for the film. What if you shoot at the wrong guy and get him convicted. And what if you let a criminal escape because you chose not to shoot?

Watch the trailer here and take your pick:

Produced by Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari, the film also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee.Presented by Moving Pictures and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, Monsoon Shootout releases on December 15.

