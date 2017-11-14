Monsoon Shootout trailer: Nawazudding Siddiqui is back in his comfort zone, grey and sinister

After giving stellar performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back with another crime thriller.

Titled Monsoon Shootout, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first look of Nawaz in the movie and wrote alongside, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks sinister in the first look poster of #MonsoonShootout... Costars Vijay Varma and Tannishtha Chatterjee... 15 Dec 2017 release.”

Monsoon Shootout premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, and is about a policeman facing a life-altering decision when he must decide to shoot or not.

The film’s release had been delayed for a number of years, but it is all set to hit the big screens on December 15.

