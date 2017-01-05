More than me, others think I won’t do commercial cinema: Shweta Tripathi

Having worked in critically acclaimed film such as Masaan (2014), actor Shweta Tripathi (above) says that filmmakers don’t expect her to work in “commercial” cinema. The 31-year-old actor, who is gearing up for her second film alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wants to experiment and does not wish to stick to “one kind” of cinema.

“More than me not working in commercial films, I think people expect me not to work in such films. Yesterday, I got a call from someone and they said, ‘There is this big banner film which you might be fit for, but I don’t think you would want to do it.’ But that’s not the case with me. I won’t say no just because it’s a big banner,” she says.

The Delhi-born actor would love to work in a big budget film and isn’t averse to the idea of working in a masala film. “If there’s a film like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), or English Vinglish (2012), I wouldn’t say no to those kind of masala films,” she says.

However, Shweta won’t do films where films “commodify” women. “As long as it’s not a mindless film, I would do it. I wouldn’t do an item number because I don’t like the idea of portraying women as objects or commodities. I will never do an item number. But, if the role is of a dancer and if it excites me as an actor, I would love to do that. I want to do all kinds of cinema and not just get bound by doing one kind of cinema,” she explains.