Move over Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, no one rocks black like son Taimur. See pic

Ever since his birth, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi has been built up as a celeb by fans and media alike. A new photo of Taimur clad in a black kurta is going viral online and every one is comparing the kid with his parents, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

Fans are sharing collages of Saif in a black kurta, along side little Taimur, dressed in a black kurta as well. Some have also compared the little munchkin with Kareena looking hot in a black kurta!

Taimur is quite a celebrity in his own right. He is not even a year old and gets clicked wherever he goes and the photos often go viral.

Checkout some of the posts:

My Adorable Family saif,bebo & taimur in b/w 😘😘😘😘😘😘 Love you😍😍😍. #kareenakapoor #saifakpataudi#taimur #family#love😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by kareena kapoor khan fan club (@kareena_kapoors_world_fc) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

The king of the house! A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@realkareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Recently, Taimur was on a vacation along with his mom Kareena and dad Saif in Gstaad, Switzerland. “If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I’d want one last holiday in Gstaad. It’s the most beautiful and romantic place in the world,” Kareena had earlier told Mirror.

Speaking about all the attention Taimur gets, grandpa Randhir Kapoor had earlier told HT, “We all love Taimur so much and we are very being cautious that he doesn’t get spoiled by all the attention that he’s getting [from the media].”

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Kaalakaandi while Kareena is working on her next with Sonam Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding.

