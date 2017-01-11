 MS Dhoni star Disha Patani goes topless for Dabboo Ratnani calendar. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
MS Dhoni star Disha Patani goes topless for Dabboo Ratnani calendar. See pics

Disha Patani was also seen in the album Befikra with Tiger Shroff before her Bollywood debut MS Dhoni The Untold Story released.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who made her debut against Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is one of stars to have posed for the latest Dabboo Ratnani calendar and she went topless for the shoot!

The calendar is due to be launched Thursday.

Disha took to Instagram to share her photoshoot. Her post revealed that

#dabooratnanicalender2017 makeup #jose hair #shanky ❤️🙏🏻 Photographer #dabooratnani 😊

A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on

Talking about her experience with the photoshoot, Disha told DNA, “My only input was in terms of the make-up, I wanted smokey eyes and blow-dried hair. I don’t think make-up is good for skin. We should let it breathe.”

“It was Dabboo’s concept and I just followed references he showed me. This is my first time in the calendar, we wanted it to stand out,” she added.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone and Priyanka Chopra also feature on the calendar.

Disha is currently gearing up for her next, an international project Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.

