Mubarakan poster: Anil Kapoor with Arjun, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty
A day before the launch of the film’s trailer, Anil Kapoor shared the family poster of his upcoming film - Mubrakan. It features Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2017 15:08 IST
Ahead of its trailer release Tuesday afternoon, a new poster with the whole cast of Mubarakan was unveiled.
In the poster, the stars of the flick - Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty- are all decked up, sitting in a car, and Anil is taking the selfie.
The Half Girlfriend star, who essays a double role in the Anees Bazmee directorial, took to Twitter to share the still and wrote alongside, “The family that clicks a selfie together, stays together! Here’s presenting the #MubarakanSelfie! MUBARAKAN TRAILER TOMORROW”
The family that clicks a selfie together, stays together! Here’s presenting the #MubarakanSelfie! MUBARAKAN TRAILER TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/Ro20AuHiFO— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 19, 2017
Check out the other posters from the film:
Satsriakal ☺️🙏🏻🎉 Sweet. Shy. Innocent. Meet our sundar & sanskari kudi BINKLE in the MUBARAKAN TRAILER TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/9bxPCVggQI— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 19, 2017
Extrovert. Fierce. Desi Chic. Meet Sweety @Ileana_Official ! She isn't afraid to speak her mind! #Mubarakan! MUBARAKAN TRAILER TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/OmUi3hXL1B— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 19, 2017
To know him is to love him! #ShadesOfKartarSingh!! One day to go for the #MubarakanTrailer are you excited?? #MubarakanTrailerJune20 pic.twitter.com/rvOSuVahuU— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 19, 2017
Mere #KaranCharan aa gaye @arjunk26 ! Bringing you the best of both worlds! #MubarakanTrailer out on 14th June! pic.twitter.com/3QWpizbSnm— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 10, 2017
The family entertainer is slated to release on July 28.
