Mubarakan poster: Anil Kapoor with Arjun, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty

A day before the launch of the film’s trailer, Anil Kapoor shared the family poster of his upcoming film - Mubrakan. It features Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2017 15:08 IST
Mubarakan poster
A poster of Mubrakan.

Ahead of its trailer release Tuesday afternoon, a new poster with the whole cast of Mubarakan was unveiled.

In the poster, the stars of the flick - Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty- are all decked up, sitting in a car, and Anil is taking the selfie.

The Half Girlfriend star, who essays a double role in the Anees Bazmee directorial, took to Twitter to share the still and wrote alongside, “The family that clicks a selfie together, stays together! Here’s presenting the #MubarakanSelfie! MUBARAKAN TRAILER TOMORROW”

Check out the other posters from the film:

The family entertainer is slated to release on July 28.

Recommended for you