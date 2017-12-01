Mukkabaaz song Paintra: Is Anurag Kashyap the best among his peers?

Anurag Kashyap is ready to enthrall fans again with his next film, Mukkabaaz. Based on the theme of internal politics in the sports authorities, the film presents Vineet Singh as Shravan Singh, an aspiring boxer. However, his life gets difficult when he falls for a gangster’s niece.

The makers have released the first song, titled Paintra, from the film and it presents an exciting picture about Mukkabaaz. It’s written by Vineet Singh and composed by DJ Nucleaya.

First Ugly, then Raman Raghav 2.0 and now Mukkabaaz, Anurag Kashyap seems to be getting back to his forte after his beautiful mess of a film, Bombay Velvet.

The song cum trailer gives an insight into the drama in which Jimmy Shergill is playing a grey character, Mishra. The film revolves around the struggles of a boxer from a lower-caste and gives a peek into cow vigilantism.

Shravan is a lower caste boxer honing his skills in a gym controlled by Brahmin boss Bhagwan Das Mishra (Jimmy Shergill). A local don and boxing promoter, Mishra treats boxers like servants and makes them run errands.

One day, Shravan meets Mishra’s niece Sunaina (Zoya Hussain) who is mute. It is love at first sight.

Hurdles are created for Shravan so that he doesn’t further his boxing career, land a job and then marry Sunaina. But Shravan succeeds as a boxer and marries Sunaina.

Anand L Rai will co-produce the film along with Phantom Films and Eros International. The film will hit the screens on January 12, 2018.

Watch the song here.