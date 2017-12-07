Mukkabaaz trailer: Anurag Kashyap presents Vineet Singh as UP’s Mike Tyson

After being lauded in foreign and national media for months, the trailer of director Anurag Kashyap’s next Mukkabaaz has just dropped and it’s not as thrilling as the first song Paintra of the same film. The song was released a few days ago.

It’s about Shravan Singh (Vineet Singh) who eats, sleeps, lives boxing, but he is still an amateur player. He needs professional help and that takes him to Bhagwan Das Mishra (Jimmy Shergill), an entitled Brahmin who thinks he is entitled to resources before others. Things get even more complicated when Shravan falls for Bhagwan Das’ niece Sunaina (Zoya Hasan).

Now, it’s a battle at two different fronts -- one inside the ring and the other outside it. From political apathy to the negligence on part of the sports authorities, Mukkabaaz tries to bring out the trouble a boxer goes through in different stages of his professional life.

Coach Sanjay Kumar (Ravi Kishan) enters the fray at this juncture and motivates Shravan to not give up on his dreams, but he is getting tired.

The 3-minute trailer seems confused as it wants to highlight so many issues simultaneously, but Anurag Kashyap is known for exceptional films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, Black Friday and Ugly. So, it’s too early to pass a judgment on Mukkabaaz. Let’s wait till it hits the screens on January 12, 2018.