Mumbai flood: These videos shared by celebrities show the plight of the city

Mumbai experienced the highest rainfall since 2005 and life in the maximum city came to a standstill. While the latest updates suggest that the situation has now improved with the waterlogging getting cleared from the roads, some people are still stranded. Celebrities took to social media to share their concern and show the plight of the city through videos. They also applauded the people who lent out their support and came out in full force to help the people stranded in the flood.

The torrential rain has affected every sphere of life in Mumbai. While people are doing every bit to help each other, they are upset with the administration that they hail the spirit of Mumbaikars every time the city is flooded but do nothing beforehand to save the city from this menace.

Here’s what Bollywood and TV celebrities have been sharing all this while from the Mumbai flood.

Hats off to all the people who have extended help & Mumbai Police. ‪Stay Indoors. Stay Safe... #MumbaiFloods #MumbaiSinks #MumbaiRains #MumbaiSpirit‬ Part-2 A post shared by Nandish Singh (@nandishsandhu) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Driving in the sea #mumbairains2017 A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Cars Turned Into Ships Within Hours. #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFlooded #Mumbaikars #MumbaiSinks A post shared by Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@sirravindrajadeja) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration... A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

#IndianNavy Distributes Breakfast & Tea To People At #CSMT Station. Salute To Spirit, 🙏🏾 #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFloods A post shared by Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@sirravindrajadeja) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT