Mumbai flood: These videos shared by celebrities show the plight of the city

Celebrities applauded the spirit of Mumbaikars for helping the people who got stranded in the flood.

bollywood Updated: Aug 30, 2017 17:34 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Ravindra Jadeja, R. Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Abrar Zahoor are among the celebrities who took to social media to show what the maximum city is going through due to the flood.
Mumbai experienced the highest rainfall since 2005 and life in the maximum city came to a standstill. While the latest updates suggest that the situation has now improved with the waterlogging getting cleared from the roads, some people are still stranded. Celebrities took to social media to share their concern and show the plight of the city through videos. They also applauded the people who lent out their support and came out in full force to help the people stranded in the flood.

The torrential rain has affected every sphere of life in Mumbai. While people are doing every bit to help each other, they are upset with the administration that they hail the spirit of Mumbaikars every time the city is flooded but do nothing beforehand to save the city from this menace.

Here’s what Bollywood and TV celebrities have been sharing all this while from the Mumbai flood.

Driving in the sea #mumbairains2017

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

Cars Turned Into Ships Within Hours. #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFlooded #Mumbaikars #MumbaiSinks

A post shared by Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@sirravindrajadeja) on

My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration...

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

It's been a crazy crazy day, spreading the word, creating that awareness, enabling people to get to places safely. Time after time; this city, Mumbai, faces a storm, in formats different. Often one can't do much about it; but not giving up, being there for each other, getting out and being that helping hand, creating that buzz about safety, simply, BEING THERE for one and other is what makes my heart more compassionate, and this city ever more loved. Mumbai, we don't stop. Seeing the havoc around saddens me, but help will reach. Next 48 hours crucial, I'm awake if you need me at any hour, in the mean time, here's a hi from this cutie, saying, "Don't worry I'm just like you, safe thankfully, warm, and home and relishing the rains and breeze." 🐶🙏🏻🌹♥️ #MumbaiRains #mumbai #Mumbaikar .. Oh and I Love you too 🌟

A post shared by InsanEiyat (@karanjotwani) on

#IndianNavy Distributes Breakfast & Tea To People At #CSMT Station. Salute To Spirit, 🙏🏾 #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFloods

A post shared by Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@sirravindrajadeja) on

Cars Turned Into Ships Within Hours. #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFlooded #Mumbaikars #MumbaiSinks

A post shared by Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@sirravindrajadeja) on

