Varun Dhawan apologises after Mumbai Police challans and warns him for ‘adventures on roads’

When Varun Dhawan leapt out of his car’s window to oblige a fan with a selfie, the fan may have been overwrought with emotion but the Mumbai Police were not amused. They promptly sent the star a challan and its Twitter handle (always on point) had a message and a warning for Varun: These adventures work on screen but not on roads. And next time, things will be harsher.

They even had the photo of Varun taking the selfie with the fan. Here is what the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police wrote, “.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher.”

Apologising for his act, Varun Dhawan replied to Mumbai Police, “My apologies 🙏 Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this.”

Mumbai Police Twitter handle is known for mixing up its messages with humour, cinema and trending references. From Game of Thrones to Superman, they have used it all in the past.

Ever since its Twitter debut in December 2015, Mumbai Police Twitter handle has been consistently using trendy memes, GIFS and witty one-liners to get their message across to a new generation.

On October 26, the handle tweeted a Stranger Things GIF to dissuade youngsters from succumbing to peer pressure and drugs. “Johnathan has a suggestion for youngsters getting ‘influenced’ by some #StrangerThings under peer pressure! #SayNoToPeerPressure.”

On October 22, they wrote about the importance of traffic rules, using a quote from the popular TV show FRIENDS: “Rules are often a man’s best ‘Friends’. Will help you indeed #RulesForAReason.”

Talking about the ‘cool’ strategy, Mumbai’s joint commissioner of police for law and order Deven Bharti had earlier told Hindustan Times, “We realise that today’s youngsters are more likely to respond to a meme or a GIF online than offline posters or banners, so we had to make our online presence felt.”

Varun, meanwhile, is riding high these days with back to back box office success of his two films - Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Judwaa 2. He has also received critical acclaim for his performance in Badlapur.

Speaking about the kind of films he takes up, Varun recently told IANS, “For choosing a film, it is a matter of instinct (for me). I always put myself in the audience’s seat whether it is a film like Judwaa 2 or Badlapur. There has to be a message, the core story needs to have a hook, which should be out of the ordinary. If it is normal and simple then there is no fun in doing (such a film). I am not looking or thinking that every move of mine will generate mass hysteria. Things have to touch me as a human being. I do films that touch my heart.”

Varun is currently working on Shoojit Sircar’s October. He will also will next be seen alongside Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga, Karan Johar’s film Shiddat and Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 3.

