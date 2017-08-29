Mumbai Rains 2017: Neil Nitin Mukesh ‘drives in the sea’, Gul Panag sends warning. See here

Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains on Tuesday, with many likening it to the deluge in 2005. With reports of water logging, delay in trains and traffic jams being reported from many parts of the city, weather forecast says this could be the heaviest rainfall the city has received since 2005 Mumbai rains.

Daily commuters, including celebs, suffered the most as they battled inundated roads and massive traffic jams. Neil Nitin Mukesh was one of them. The Johnny Gaddar actor has posted a video on Instagram in which his car can be seen moving through a clogged road. He captioned the video: “Driving in the sea”.

Gul Panag also warned Mumbaikars about heavy rains.

Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming.

Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming.

Plan ahead. Stay safe.#MumbaiRains

Stand-up comedian Bharti Singh has also posted a video in which she is asking people to stay safe during the rainy season. She captioned the video: “Heavy rainfall. Plan ahead. Stay safe.”

They say, Mumbai never halts, but such a rainfall brings the megacity to a standstill. However, Mumbaikars know how to celebrate every occasion, so Guest Iin London actor Kriti Kharbanda has posted a picture in which she is enjoying her tea, probably the best thing you can do in this season. She captioned the video: “Baarish ka mausam aur ek cup chai!”

The theme of rain and waterlogged Mumbai has been a recurring theme in Bollywood films. In fact, Soha Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi’s Tum Mile was based on the Mumbai floods of 2008.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai, will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rain until Wednesday. “Our weather models have shown that Mumbai and surrounding areas can expect almost 200mm of rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head, weather forecasting services, IMD.