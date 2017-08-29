Mumbai Rains: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar; other Bollywood and TV stars do their bit

With heavy rainfall in Mumbai, life in the city has once again come to a standstill. With water logged roads and (local) train services badly affected, people are left stranded on the road with nowhere to go. While many Mumbaikars have opened their doors to help those who are stuck, several Bollywood and TV celebrities have also stepped in and shown support.

Actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani, Madhuri Dixit, Rannvijay Singha, Dia Mirza among others have come to people’s rescue. Some have tweeted helpline numbers and advisory issued by concerned authorities, while TV actor Mohit Raina has opened the doors of his house for the public. “Stay safe !! Stay indoors mumbai !! Spread the word, open your doors for the needy,I just did that,” he wrote on Twitter.

Here’s taking a look at the celebrities, who have taken to social media and shown solidarity:

BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

Mumbai. If you're getting into a car, make sure you have water, food & something to break windows with, if needed. Stay safe, help others. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 29, 2017

Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do.MCGM helpline number 1916 #MumbaiRains — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017

Those stranded near Bandra,Khar,Santacruz,Sea link can go to Trupti Bandra at linking road near Amarsons,Food/water available #mumbairains — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) August 29, 2017

#mumbairains really lashing down. Please stay indoors and be safe everyone. Help those who need it. BMC helpline 1916, police 100. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 29, 2017

Some good numbers for all of us. pic.twitter.com/1M0JjKverL — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 29, 2017

Stay safe !! Stay indoors mumbai !! Spread the word, open your doors for the needy,I just did that . — mohit raina (@mohituraina) August 29, 2017

buying chocolates and biscuits to distribute to homeless and hungry , in the streets close by . Children may be wet and cold . — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains The BMC emergency helpline number is 1916. For traffic emergencies, call the police at 100. Stay safe everyone! — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 29, 2017

People stuck in bandra khar santacruz or surrounding area plz reach and be comfortable at Bombay Adda

They will take care of food n shelter — Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) August 29, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more