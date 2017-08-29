 Mumbai Rains: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar; other Bollywood and TV stars do their bit | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Mumbai Rains: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar; other Bollywood and TV stars do their bit

Many Bollywood and TV celebrities have been tweeting helpline numbers and advisory issued by concerned authorities to help people stuck in the heavy Mumbai rains.

bollywood Updated: Aug 29, 2017 20:04 IST
Rishabh Suri
Actor Priyanka Chopra is among the many celebrities who have tweeted to help people stranded due to Mumbai rains.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is among the many celebrities who have tweeted to help people stranded due to Mumbai rains.

With heavy rainfall in Mumbai, life in the city has once again come to a standstill. With water logged roads and (local) train services badly affected, people are left stranded on the road with nowhere to go. While many Mumbaikars have opened their doors to help those who are stuck, several Bollywood and TV celebrities have also stepped in and shown support.

Actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani, Madhuri Dixit, Rannvijay Singha, Dia Mirza among others have come to people’s rescue. Some have tweeted helpline numbers and advisory issued by concerned authorities, while TV actor Mohit Raina has opened the doors of his house for the public. “Stay safe !! Stay indoors mumbai !! Spread the word, open your doors for the needy,I just did that,” he wrote on Twitter.

Here’s taking a look at the celebrities, who have taken to social media and shown solidarity:

