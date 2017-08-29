Mumbai rains: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan promotional event gets cancelled

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, who had media interactions lined up to promote their upcoming film Shubh Mangal Savdhan, had to cancel because of the heavy rains in Mumbai.

The interactions were supposed to take place at the Eros Office in Andheri West on Tuesday. “The actors were on their way for promotions. It was a group interview with journalists. But they returned midway because of the rains,” says a source. The event will now take place day after tomorrow as the actors are flying to Delhi on Wednesday.

“The cast is hopeful that their flight to Delhi will be on time tomorrow,” says a source close to the production house.

The music launch of actor Shraddha Kapoor’s film, Haseena Parker, was also delayed by an hour because of the rains. Director Apurva Lakhia informed, “The event was smooth but we started late. Since it has been raining heavily, we knew it would take some more time for the media to arrive.”

