 Mumbai rains: When Mahesh Bhatt’s sisters ‘almost drowned’ in Khar | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 30, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mumbai rains: When Mahesh Bhatt’s sisters ‘almost drowned’ in Khar

The special weather forecast bulletin said that the active monsoon condition is likely to see Maharashtra experiencing a heavy spell of rain in coming days.

bollywood Updated: Aug 30, 2017 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Mumbai witnessed a heavy rainfall on August 29.
Mumbai witnessed a heavy rainfall on August 29.

As the incessant rains hit the financial capital of India, Bollywood celebrities urged Mumbaikars to stay safe and indoors. Mumbai is witnessing a heavy rainfall that has brought in a flood-like situation in many parts of the megacity.

Like everybody else, celebrities also found themselves trapped in big traffic jams on water clogged roads.

Actor R Madhava posted a video on Instagram in which his car can be seen trapped on a flooded road. He captioned the video: My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration...”

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said on Twitter that two of his sisters almost drowned in Khar.

Anupam Kher had to call his friends in the heavy rains.

Here are what other celebs said:

(With inputs from ANI)

more from bollywood
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you