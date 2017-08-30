Mumbai rains: When Mahesh Bhatt’s sisters ‘almost drowned’ in Khar

As the incessant rains hit the financial capital of India, Bollywood celebrities urged Mumbaikars to stay safe and indoors. Mumbai is witnessing a heavy rainfall that has brought in a flood-like situation in many parts of the megacity.

Like everybody else, celebrities also found themselves trapped in big traffic jams on water clogged roads.

Actor R Madhava posted a video on Instagram in which his car can be seen trapped on a flooded road. He captioned the video: My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration...”

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said on Twitter that two of his sisters almost drowned in Khar.

Wake up Mumbai !! This is the worst monsoon 'nightmare' !!! Just spoke to 2 of my sisters. They almost drowned in Khar West. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017

Anupam Kher had to call his friends in the heavy rains.

My car got stuck in heavy rains. Called a friend. He & his daughter came to my rescue. Now I am in his house. 🙏#StaySafe #HelpfulMumbai pic.twitter.com/YIoMcvwojb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017

Here are what other celebs said:

Was stuck for 3 hours on the highway ..saw so many people help each other out !! that's my #Mumbai 😘hope everyone is safe .. now I'm off ✈️ pic.twitter.com/JvsuQ9zm6o — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 29, 2017

May Allah keep all of you safe. #mumbaiRains. I've been told the authorities are doing their best to make it easy for you. God bless. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 29, 2017

While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone. — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017

BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

Happy National Sports Day.

Today’s sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017

(With inputs from ANI)