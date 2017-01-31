Music composer Vishal Dadlani files for divorce from wife Priyali

Music composer Vishal Dadlani has filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years, Priyali Kapur. They have been living separately for some time.

Dadlani was seen at a Bandra court on Monday. It’s speculated that he was there to complete the legal formalities.

A statement issued by the music composer said: “After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before.”

The statement goes on: “Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you.”