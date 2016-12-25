My career started from Hindu College, says Delhi-boy Saqib Saleem

On a recent visit to the Capital and his alma mater, actor Saqib Saleem opened up about moving to Mumbai for love, his college days and family. Excerpts from the interview:

On love during college days:

In college, I dated a couple of girls. Love is such a beautiful feeling, so why not? I even went to Bombay for a senior, whom I was dating in college. She wanted to be an actor and for that

she moved to Bombay. One night over the phone, she wanted to break up stating that the long distance relationship wasn’t working. The lover boy that I was, I went to Bombay to be with her. Three months later we broke up. The first thought I had after the break up was ‘ghar chalte hain’. Within a year, I got my first film.

On Hindu College and his career:

My career started from Hindu College. I was a part of Nakshatra, the fashion society, where we’d walk around wearing fancy clothes. Eventually that led to acting and made me realise that I could be a model too. This is where it all started. In college, we used to hangout at the Nescafe so often that there was a standing joke that we’re doing Nescafe honours from the college.

Apart from that, the Ibtida lawns were a favourite spot for us all. There’s a good vibe here. I’ve been to many colleges during my three years study but there’s something different and homely about my college. I feel proud to tell people that I’m from Hindu College.

On family:

I don’t know how to spend time with my family. I’m shooting in Haryana. But, since I’m playing the role of a gym trainer, I’ve to workout for couple of hours everyday for which I’m staying at a hotel so that I don’t feel disconnected. My mother is of course upset. She has visited me on the sets a

couple of times. Once the shooting is done, I will stay back a day extra and spend time with her.