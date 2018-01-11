Mystery of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death on celluloid: Vivek Agnihotri announces The Tashkent Files

Nothing creates better drama than a political mystery. Filmmaker and member of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Vivek Agnihotri has announced a film on the mystery of India’s second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death. He has already signed Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty for the film.

“On this day, 10th Jan 1966, in Tashkent a tiny man called Lal Bahadur Shashtri who won a war with Pakistan, soon after a humiliating defeat with China, signed the Tashkent treaty. Hours later he died. A death mystery unsolved till date. Why? On this day, our 2nd PM Lal Bahadur Shashtri died mysteriously in Tashkent. Was it heart attack or poison? Even after 52 yrs, the truth of the biggest cover-up of free India has been denied to his family, followers, citizens. After years of research, I present #TheTashkentFiles (sic),” he tweeted Thursday morning.

The filmmaker further wrote, “Privileged to work with two National Award Winners to tell an untold story of beloved Shashtri ji. More to come.”

“Both Naseeruddin and Mithun are powerhouses and were obvious choices for the film. This film also brings them together onscreen after a long time. The two are extremely excited about the project and I am sure the audience will be waiting to see them in this new avatar,” he said in a press statement.

