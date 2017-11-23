Nagma reacts on being the ‘inspiration’ of Julie 2: The makers may need some publicity

It seems the makers of Raai Laxmi-starrer Julie 2 are going to get some free publicity as actor Nagma has responded to the rumours that the film is based on her life.

Actually, Pahlaj Nihalani, the film’s presenter and former censor board chief, said in an interview that Julie 2 is based on real life events. He said, “It’s definitely based on the actress.... In fact, one of the main actors who is a part of our cast was also involved with that actress. We are not naming her as we don’t want our film to be stopped. But once the film opens next Friday, it will be obvious to all which real-life actress Raai Laxmi is playing.”

It was said that the heroine in question started her career with one of the top Khans of Bollywood during the ‘90s. Later, speculation said it could be Nagma who appeared with Salman Khan in 1990 film Baaghi.

Now, she has responded to this. Nagma talked to Deccan Chronicle and said, “I have no knowledge about it and was not informed about it earlier. I am listening to it for the first time. Maybe the film Padmavati is garnering all the hype and the makers of Julie 2 need some publicity, which is why they might have hinted on such a development.”

Nagma also seems very careful about her future moves. She further said, “At this point of time, I cannot speak about it and it’ll be unfair because the film hasn’t released yet. Normally, I do catch up on films, but this interesting development will make me watch the film for sure. I will only talk after the release.”

Nagma was a popular actor in the Southern film industry before moving to the world of Bhojpuri films. She was also once linked with former India captain Sourav Ganguly. The actor also tried her hands in politics when she contested for Lok Sabha from the Meerut constituency seat in 2014.

Julie 2, a sequel to Neha Dhupia’s Julie (2004) is going to hit the screens on October 6, 2017. The film is directed by Deepak Shivdasani and also features actors like Rati Agnihotri, Sahil Salathia, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen and Pankaj Tripathi. The film features a struggling actress who has to go through casting couch to make it big in Bollywood.