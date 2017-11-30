Nagris Fakhri has not moved in with Uday Chopra and his mom: Spokesperson clears rumours

Those of you hoping Uday Chopra would settle down in life will have to wait a bit longer. The latest rumours about him getting back together with his ex, actor Nargis Fakhri, have been refuted by her spokesperson.

According to recent reports in gossip magazines and websites, Nargis had returned to India from the US and moved in with Uday and his mother in their Mumbai home. Spotboye quoted a source as saying, “Nargis often travels to the US but aajkal bahut aati jaati rehti hai (she comes here a lot these days) and you can say that she has a new address in Mumbai.”

Sometimes i wish i could fast forward in time, just to see if it’s all worth it in the end. #throwback #Filmfare A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

However, the actor’s spokesperson has told Mumbai Mirror that she is in Mumbai for work. “Nargis is in Mumbai for a brief period only and has meetings lined up with a music label for her upcoming single with American rapper-singer, Snoop Dogg. There will be several other meetings for upcoming projects as well. Nargis is presently based out of New York and not Mumbai.”

Another source revealed that while she may have met Uday, they are not together anymore. “Nargis meets Uday whenever she is in Mumbai but they are not together anymore. After meeting with the Chopras, she went to a slumber party with her girlfriends, Alliaa Al Rufai, Smita Lasrado and Sanjana Sippy, who are also in Mumbai for work. The girls binged on continental delights and wine. In the morning, Nargis left for a television shoot at a suburban studio. She heads back to New York by the end of the week,” said the source.

Uday and Nargis were together for two years before they parted ways in 2014, after which she left for the US. She was last seen with Riteish Deshmukh in Banjo (2016) and Uday was last seen in Dhoom 3 (2013).

