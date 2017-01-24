Nargis Fakhri roots for Jessica Chastain’s Academy Award nomination

Actor Nargis Fakhri is eagerly waiting for the release of Hollywood actor Jessica Chastian’s next film, Miss Sloan. The actor who has always been attracted to women-centric films, says: “I’ve always liked Jessica Chastain’s work and the content she stands for.”

“It’s great to see women performers push the ante like Jessica and help carve a solid and contemporary image of women in powerful roles,” adds the actor who made her Hollywood debut with Spy (2015).

Read more

Fakhri, who has been part of Bollywood films such as Rockstar (2011) and Madras Café (2013), says: “I’m hoping Jessica earns an Oscar nomination yet again for this one.” Chastain had won an Academy award for her performance in Zero Dark Thirty (2012).

Actor Jessica Chastian will play the lead role in the film, Miss Sloan. (Getty Images)

“Miss Sloane is a tale of a strong and strategic woman playing the game with the big dogs, using all it takes to win,” Fakhri explains.