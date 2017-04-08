 National Film Award well deserved for Shivaay: Ajay Devgn | bollywood | Hindustan Times
National Film Award well deserved for Shivaay: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay released on Diwali last year and locked horns with Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2017 10:35 IST
IANS
National Film Award

Shivaay bagged the award for best visual effects.

Ajay Devgn, whose production and directorial venture Shivaay has got the National Film Award for Best Visual Effects, says the decision is not surprising.

After winning the award, Ajay said in a statement: “I feel delighted that the prestigious 64th National Award for Best Visual Effects has been awarded to our very own Naveen Paul of NYVFXWALA for our film Shivaay. Many congratulations to Naveen and the entire team. I am thankful to the honourable jury but I have to say that I am not at all surprised by their decision. This indeed is a well deserved win.”

Read: Shivaay review - Ajay Devgn climbs mountains, the film doesn’t

The film released on Diwali last year alongside Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

