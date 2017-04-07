National Film Awards: I’m shooting with Akshay, it’s like double celebrations, says Sonam Kapoor

Last year, she got a lot of critical appreciation for her strong outing as slain air hostess, Neerja Bhanot in Ram Madhvani-directed Neerja. Now, Sonam Kapoor’s efforts have been recognised at this year’s National Awards as she gets the Special Mention for her performance. Neerja also went on to win the Best Hindi film award.

“It goes without saying that I am very happy. In fact, I am shooting for R Balki sir’s film in Indore along with Akshay Kumar so it’s like double celebrations for us (laughs),” says Sonam, whose co-star (in Padman) has won the Best Actor award for his film, Rustom.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting this award. I feel really honoured. Even Anupam uncle (Kher) got the same recognition for Daddy and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. It feels really amazing to know that your hard work has paid off; so of course, I am super excited.”

Adding that she “very thankful” to Ram (Madhvani), producers and writers for “putting the project together” with her, Sonam says “such films are always a joint effort. “And so, to get recognised for the same feels absolutely fantastic and, in a way, the award is meant for the entire team,” she says.

Does it feel more special since National Awards are possibly the most prestigious awards in the country? “Of course, since it’s such a prestigious award, it adds humungous validation to your efforts. There’s no lobbying or corruption involved when it comes to National Awards. In that sense, it’s a very genuine and true award. So, I am extremely kicked about it,” she says.