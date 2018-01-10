Navya Nanda, mamu Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor celebrate Farah Khan’s birthday. See pics

Farah Khan turned 53 on Tuesday and instead of a party that went on all night, the director-choreographer chose an intimate dinner with her friends. Abhishek Bachchan and niece Navya Nanda, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor, siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were among those who attended the party.

We sure missed coming across the photos of Farah’s close friend, Shah Rukh Khan, from the bash.

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder had an adorable message for his “wifey” Farah Khan. He took to his Twitter handle, posted a picture of his wife with their triplets and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Wifey, @TheFarahKhan ?? Nothing better than marrying someone who will always make you smile. Sometimes on purpose.”

Nothing better than marrying someone who will always make you smile. Sometimes on purpose. pic.twitter.com/bTBvcXsWwl — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 9, 2018

Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Chunkey Panday, Kunal Kapoor, Malaika Aorra Khan and Sonu Sood, among many others, also attended the star-studded bash.

Her friends from the industry also wished Farah, including Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan.

Farah, who was born in 1965, is best known for her choreographic work in numerous Bollywood films. She has choreographed dance routines for more than a 100 songs in over 80 Hindi films.

Farah got married to Shirish in 2004.

(With ANI inputs)

