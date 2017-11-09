 Nawazuddin Siddiqui, brother summoned by ED for online fraud case | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 09, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, brother summoned by ED for online fraud case

Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and their lawyer reached the ED Zonal office in Lucknow on Thursday, and were investigated by the authorities for an hour.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2017 16:24 IST
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui poses for portraits at his hometown of Budhana in Muzaffarnagar District, Western Uttar Pradesh.
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui poses for portraits at his hometown of Budhana in Muzaffarnagar District, Western Uttar Pradesh.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it at its Lucknow office, in connection with an online fraud case.

Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and their lawyer reached the ED Zonal office in Lucknow on Thursday, and were investigated by the authorities for an hour.

Calling the allegations baseless, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui said, “All allegations on us are false. We have shown all our papers and mails to the authorities.”

The actor’s brother added if ED called them again, then they would come again. “Nawazuddin could not make it today,” he further said.

Digging the money trail while investigating an e-commerce ponzi scheme, the Lucknow zone of the Enforcement Directorate discovered links between the directors of Webwork Trade Links Private limited and Siddiqui.

Probes revealed the company directors had paid close to Rs 1.15 crore to the actor for an endorsement deal. ED called Siddiqui for an explanation from him over the monetarily transactions.

more from bollywood
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you