Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I’m still not even a complete actor, forget becoming a star

Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn’t believe in tags, and says he’s best away from labels such as star, superstar, romantic star or tragic star. “Forget becoming a star, I’m still working hard to become a good actor,” says Nawaz, who’s currently promoting his upcoming film, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. His recent roles — a detective in Mom and a character with grey shades in Jagga Jasoos — have earned him more appreciation as a versatile actor.

“Tags come from outside. I have no interest in them. I prefer being identified as an actor and not a star. I enjoy my work, and at times, feel that I still haven’t become a complete actor. There’s so much more to be done. I have done theatre, so I know that you don’t become an actor overnight. Hence, every day, I work towards becoming one,” says the 43-year-old.

Jane kyun sab humko 'Bae' bulate hain.. matlab #BesharamBabu Kal #BabumoshaiTrailer le kar aayenge. Ok Bye! @babumoshaibandookbaaz A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

Any character he plays, Nawaz wants it to be believable. “A character shouldn’t be so out-of-the-box that it doesn’t look real. The audience should feel, ‘Yes, such characters exist’. Gone are the days when larger-than-life characters appealed. Such films don’t work anymore,” he says.

Nawaz has his priorities planned in Bollywood. He’s there for work. To act! “My work is everything for me. There’s nothing on my mind other than my films. I’m always thinking about them. I don’t even attend [Bollywood] parties until and unless I have to. In no way do I want to lose my focus,” says the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more