Nawazuddin’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz leaked online, a day ahead of its release

The film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, starring actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidisha Bag, is in trouble. A day ahead of its release on August 25, the whole film has been leaked online. According to an International Business Times report, many illegal websites are offering free online streaming, even though the print quality is poor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the role of a small time contract killer, Babu in the film.

The film will anyway have to battle it out at the box-office for screens and occupancy, with actors Sidharth Malhotra- Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer A Gentleman releasing on the same day. The film had to face trouble at the production stage too, when actor Chitrangda Singh left the film’s shooting midway, due to some issues with the script, and wanted certain things to be changed. Bidita had to step in at that point for the film.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, directed by Kushan Nandy, also faced setbacks when despite the film receiving an ‘A certificate’, the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) now ex-chief Pahlaj Nihalani had demanded 48 cuts for it to be cleared. However, the makers approached the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), who cleared the film with “eight minor, voluntary cuts”.

