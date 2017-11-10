Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-girlfriend Sunita Rajwar sues him for Rs 2 crore, claims memoirs defamed her

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui may have withdrawn his memoirs, An Ordinary Life, but troubles around the book don’t seem to die down yet. After his former girlfriend and Miss Lovely co-actor Niharika Singh slammed the contents of his book, another past girlfriend, Sunita Rajwar has filed a Rs 2 crore defamation case against the NSD (National School of Drama) graduate.

Demanding an unconditional apology, the notice reportedly claims that Rs 2 crore will be donated and Rajwar won’t use it personally. Niharika had earlier said, “He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so.”

Sunita, who had written an elaborate Facebook post explaining the ‘real reason’ behind their break-up, is now seeking Rs 2 crore as compensation for her defamation. An Asian Age report claimed Rajwar has sent a legal notice to Siddiqui saying, “Our client is an accomplished artist, an actress, a happily married lady. Our client, with her sheer hard work and dedication, years of struggle since 1997, has earned reputation, goodwill, and her name is associated with reputed personalities, production houses across audio visual media.”

The notice alleges that Nawaz’s that Rajwar dumped him because he wasn’t successful, is a ‘figment of imagination’ and adds that the book has defamed her by portraying her as someone “who drove Nawaz to think of committing suicide”.

“Withdrawal of the book establishes that Nawaz had been lying, but the move meant nothing, as it (book) is available at major e-commerce sites and the larger damage has already been done,” Rajwar claims.

The daily also quoted her as saying, “I had already mentioned earlier that I am going to take legal action because damage is already done and it’s irreversible, and moreover the withdrawal of memoir turned out to be another gimmick as book is still in circulation.”

The notice seeks damages for defamation and also names Penguin’s Rituparna Chatterjee and Sanjiv Gupta and Arun Purie, along with Nawazuddin.

A response from Nawazuddin’s lawyer Rizwan Siddique is awaited.

