Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor took just 16 days to make

Upcoming Hindi film Haraamkhor, the trailer of which was launched on Tuesday, was shot in just 16 days. Shlok Sharma, the movie’s director, credits his actors and team members for the speedy and “spot on” job.

The movie, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, is set in real locations.

“It was indeed very challenging to finish an entire feature film’s shoot in 16 days. That’s why the team’s role was the most crucial. My lead actors Nawaz bhai and Shweta were spot on. So was the crew,” Sharma said in a statement.

“Siddharth, my DOP (director of photography), and his team, along with the production team, were all absolutely in tandem. There was no way this would have been possible without the team I had behind me,” he added.

Haraamkhor is finally set to release on January 13, 2017, following a prolonged run-in with the Central Board of Film Certification. In a judgment last week, the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) reversed a ban on the film, citing it to be socially responsible.

Shot in a small village in Gujarat, the film explores the romance between a 14-year-old school student and her teacher.

Decorated with visuals set in a small village are the main characters of the film, the teacher, the student, a boy who has a crush on the same girl and his friend who helps him and the teacher’s wife. The trailer is funny in parts -- even as the film sets out to spread a serious message.

