Neha Dhupia: I once caught a woman filming me on a flight while I was asleep

Actor Neha Dhupia hosts a chat show where everyone is supposed to speak their mind — no holds barred — and she herself isn’t one to mince her words.

And so, she quips, “I’m not even that famous. I come with no sense of entitlement to ever having a bodyguard.” The reason Neha refers to a possible need for bodyguards is her recent experiences with fan frenzy — following a car accident in Chandigarh, fans hassled her for selfies instead of helping her; before that, a man literally grabbed her arm at a joggers’ park and demanded a selfie; and a flight co-passenger filmed the actor for about an hour while she slept.

What were they thinking? As a famous face, Neha finds this occasionally amusing and sometimes downright off-putting.

In the joggers’ park incident, the man grabbed her arm not to plead for a chance to get on television (because Neha is associated with the show Roadies), as was reported in the media, but for a selfie.

Neha recalls, “I was running and this guy caught my arm and was like ‘selfie, selfie’. Of course, I didn’t oblige, and since he was holding my wrist, I had to snatch my arm back. Technically, I should have stopped [there] and been more forceful, but I think true sense prevails in stepping away and then just going ahead and finishing your run.”

Referring to superstars and their retinue of bodyguards, Neha adds, “It’s really troublesome for people at my level, because when you’re right up there, you can have four bodyguards and people won’t question [that], but when it’s someone like me, I’ll have to just walk around without a bodyguard and still give selfies, which is super annoying.”

Sharing a rather shocking incident, Neha says that she once caught a co-passenger filming her while she was asleep on a flight. “I was sleeping, and then I woke up and saw this lady, sitting beside me, filming me, and I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ She said, ‘No, you look great when you sleep.’ So for one hour and forty minutes, she was filming me. I literally had to ask her to give me her phone so I could delete that footage.”

A bit upset with this device-driven obsession among fans to get clicked with stars just to enhance their social media status, Neha says, “Fans often cross the line, and most of the times, you can’t help [it]. So many times, they come into a space that’s the thin line between us being public and private, which sadly they don’t respect or even understand.”

