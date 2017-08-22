Neha Dhupia: If I have to come back to Delhi, I may consider staying in Gurgaon

Delhi girl Neha Dhupia, feels that if now given a chance, she wouldn’t mind staying in Gurgaon. Smitten by the charm of Gurgaon on a recent trip to the Millennium City, she said, “I remember that it was [earlier] like a big jungle and if anybody [from Delhi] needed air, they used to come here,” says Neha, who now lives in Mumbai. “Now, it has all changed. I used to have a friend and my aunt lived in DLF Phase III, and it was green everywhere. But, now that has been replaced by houses. People have a better lifestyle now,” she adds.

She calls Gurgaon the “new face of the Capital”, and while visiting M3M Golf Estate, she said, “People working in the corporate world are now settling here. Delhi had hardly any skyscrapers. Many people are shifting from Delhi to Gurgaon. Now, if I have to come back and spend time in Delhi, I may consider staying in Gurgaon. It’s a cool place now,” she adds.

However, all said and done, the Capital will always hold a special place in Neha’s heart. She recently visited her alma mater, Jesus & Mary College in Delhi University’s South Campus, and says, “Nothing can take away Delhi’s spark. I have spent a large part of my life here — my school, college and life after. It’s an [unforgettable] experience. I remember living in Dhaula Kuan in large army houses. Things are different when you look at it like that.”

