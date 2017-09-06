Neha Dhupia on relationship: I’ll send a press release the day I start dating someone

It’s not that actor Neha Dhupia is not keen on getting into a relationship but she apparently has no time for it. Having stayed single for more than two years now, the actor says the day she starts dating, the whole world would know.

“I promise I’ll send a press release the day I start seeing someone. Till then, I’m single. I’m in a state of mourning, that’s how single I am,” laughs the actor, adding, “I only work. If you send me a work related message at 4am, I’ll do it. But if someone asks me out, I’ll say, ‘I have no time’.”

The Man of the Year and the friend of a lifetime is here for #NoFilterNehaSeason2 Grand Finale. Is he also dad, producer, singer 🙄, host of the year?? Find out on soon on our last episode of season 2! 😘 @wearebiggirl @saavn A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Neha says that it’s not only her fans but even people in her team, who wonder how she has kept up her single status for such a long time. “They would be like, ‘It’s high time you get into a relationship.’ I think I’m one of those prime examples that you see in books. In my personal life, I don’t take risks at all and that is weird because where work life is concerned, I am open to challenges,” says Neha.

Asked if she is looking out for someone right, the actor quips, “I don’t know what that even means.” Neha says she hardly gets time for herself. “The only time I’m left alone is when I’m in the gym or on a flight. I feel I might find the ‘one’ on a flight or in the gym. That’s the only place I am not working. It’s never going to happen on a film set because I’m not into actors at all.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more