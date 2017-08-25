Neil Nitin Mukesh 23rd Ganesh homecoming to have Rukimini theme

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will be celebrating his first Ganpati with his beau Rukmini this year at his residence and his family is going the extra mile to ensure it’s a memorable one. The theme for the family’s 23rd Ganpati will be based on the deities Krishna and Rukmini with Rasleela coming to life this year.

As part of a traditional ceremony, Neil will make Rukmini wear an anklet right after the Ganpati Pooja that was given by the family’s spiritual consultant a few years ago to Neil’s mother Nishi Mukesh for her to-be daughter-in-law. After the first few days of Ganesh Chaturthi, Neil will also be taking his first honeymoon with Rukmini to London and the couple will be gone for a whole five weeks.

While Neil will be working for the first three weeks on his next film Firrkie, the remaining two weeks will be devoted to his wife. Neil Nitin Mukesh states, “My mother always desired of a Radharani theme for Ganpati since she is a devout Krishna follower so this year her long lasting desire has been fulfilled. It’s been exactly one year since I met Rukmini and Bappa truly fulfilled my heart’s desire. I clearly remember it was the first day of Ganpati last year when I met Rukmini and the minute she told me her name I was convinced that she was the one for me.”

Speaking about his honeymoon, he states, “This year however I won’t be there for the full 10 days as I am off on a working honeymoon with Rukmini. She quite enjoys coming to the sets as that’s the only way we get to spend time with each other and she’s quite the hands on wife. Ever since I got married I’ve just been busy with work and Rukmini deserves my complete attention so I will be exctending my trip in London since London is her favourite holiday destination.”

