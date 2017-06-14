Neil Nitin Mukesh looks a lot like Sanjay Gandhi in new Indu Sarkar poster

The second poster of director Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar is out and shows actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as Sanjay Gandhi.

Neil posted the look on his Twitter handle and wrote alongside, “28th July 2017. In my most daring character potryed on screen ever. #indusarkar @imbhandarkar. @IamKirtiKulhari @AnupamPkher”

He looks uncannily similar to Gandhi, the character he is portraying!

Indu Sarkar, a film on the Indian emergency of 1975, is all set for a July 28 release.

The film will see Supriya Vinod playing former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It also stars Kriti Kulhari and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

