Neil Nitin Mukesh on his Saaho co-star Prabhas: He’s extremely shy, simple and down to earth

In Bollywood, where many actors feel insecure about each other’s success, Neil Nitin Mukesh is all praises for his Saaho co-star Prabhas. Sharing screen space with the Baahubali star in the upcoming tri-lingual film, Neil feels lucky to have got this opportunity.

“Prabhas is one of the nicest and sweetest people I’ve ever met. He’s so simple and down to earth. The excitement of meeting him just multiplies by many manifolds because he has no attitude,” says Neil.

The actor further shares that not only with co-stars, but Prabhas is equally polite with everyone in the crew. “The way he meets common people is so heart-warming. You will not hear him ever raise his voice at anybody. There’s no tantrum. He’s a great human being and that reflects in his fan following, too,” says Neil, who is reportedly playing a negative role in the film that also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff.

Prabhas became an instant sensation after the grand success of Baahubali, but Neil says that the adulation received by him has only made the actor more humble. “The saying, ‘Once the tree start bearing fruits, it bows down to earth,’ describes him aptly.”

Asked if Prabhas has shared interesting anecdotes from his Baahubali experience with Neil, he says, “He’s extremely shy, and I’m also very selective with my conversations with him.”

Neil, who completed the second schedule of Saaho in Hyderabad, last month, adds that it’s not easy for anyone at such a young age and at a nascent phase of career to have remained committed to a single project for so long. “To dedicate five years of the prime time of your career in doing something that you believe in and that also at a young age is a big deal. I bet no other actor would have done it. He started off so brilliantly and it paid him off because his believed in it and worked hard for it. That answers a lot about Prabhas as a person,” says Neil.

