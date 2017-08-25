Neil Nitin Mukesh to have a working honeymoon in London; here’s why

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who married Rukmini Sahay in February this year, will be flying to London for a five-week-long honeymoon after the first few days of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. However, it’s going to be a working honeymoon for Neil because he will shooting for his film Firrkie, which also stars Jackie Shroff and Kay Kay Menon, among others.

“This year, I won’t be there for all the 10 days of Ganesh Chaturthi. I’m off on a working honeymoon with Rukmini. She enjoys coming to the sets as that’s the only way we get to spend time with each other. Ever since I got married, I’ve been busy with work. Rukmini deserves my complete attention. So, I’ll extend my trip and London also is her favourite holiday destination,” says Neil. The actor will shoot for the film for the first three weeks and the rest of the time in London will be spent with his better half. Neil’s brother, Naman Nitin Mukesh, who is planning to venture into direction soon, might also accompany him on the trip.

No better feeling than to have her by my side. One month flew by. Thank you @dreamscoutured for this beautiful gift .The night suits are just soooo cool !! 😘 A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:05am PST

The Reason for me to smile. And His smile is that curved line that puts everything straight for me. I love you the most in this world paa. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. HAVE A SUPER SUPER YEAR . Filled with loads of happiness love and blessings. A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

Meanwhile, the actor and his family are leaving no stone unturned to make their 23rd Ganesh Chaturthi a memorable one. And why not? After all, this is the first Ganesh Chaturthi after Neil’s marriage. The theme for this year’s Ganapati puja in his house is on Krishna Rasleela. There will be a bhajan session by his father, Nitin Mukesh, and also a mini Janamashthami celebration given that the family couldn’t be together during Janamashatami that was celebrated early this month.

Maa. Wish you a very Happy Mother's Day. The strongest pillar in all our lives, you are the most beautiful human being I know. God bless you with all the happiness always. 😘❤️ A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on May 14, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

Rukmini will wear a lehenga that goes with the theme. The ensemble is being put together by designer Neeta Lulla. “It is inspired by Vrindavan. Since this is Neil’s and Rukmani’s first Ganesh Utsav after marriage, the young couple decided to wear colour coordinated clothes ,” says Neeta.

Also, Rukmini will wear an anklet right after the Ganapati Puja. The piece of jewellery was gifted a few years ago by the family’s spiritual guide to Neil’s mother Nishi Mukesh for her to be daughter-in-law.

“My mother always desired of a Radharani theme for Ganapati since she is a devout Krishna follower. It’s been exactly one year since I met Rukmini and Bappa truly fulfilled my heart’s desire. I clearly remember it was the first day of Ganapati last year when I met Rukmini and the minute she told me her name I was convinced that she was the one for me,” says Neil, who will seen in films such as Saaho and Golmaal Again.

Follow @htshowbiz for more