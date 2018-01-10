Nepotism debate over? Kangana Ranaut joins Karan Johar’s TV show

In a surprising move, Kangana Ranaut will be seen as a guest judge on Karan Johar’s upcoming TV show, India’s Next Superstars. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kangana has confirmed the news and also welcomed the filmmaker’s “warm” gesture.

KJo has reportedly invited Kangana for the show and the shoot is scheduled to be held on Thursday in a Mumbai studio. “I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I’m being paid. What is delightful is that Karan is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me,” Kangana told the tabloid.

Interestingly, it was Karan Johar’s talk show - Koffee with Karan - where the debate around nepotism began and Kangana was the one who triggered it. It was followed by an ugly, public spat where several stars joined Johar to claim that nepotism does not exist it the industry while only a few sided with Kangana and insisted that there is indeed an unfair practice in the film industry. While Kangana called Johar “movie mafia”, he accused her of “using the woman card”.

Explaining that she has not compromised on her ideologies by accepting an invitation from the filmmaker, the actor emphasised that her image and fight against nepotism matches the tagline of the show - ‘Na khandaan, na sifarish... Bollywood ko hai sirf talent ka intezaar’. “I am the epitome of the tagline being a self-made woman and actress myself, which is precisely why the channel wants me. I have not gone back on my ideology. I stick to what I believe in,” she added.

She further told the tabloid, “I’m happy that Karan is making me feel so welcome, but I think I have been worthy of every platform I’ve been on. I’ve earned my place and deserve to be on it. Nobody has to open any doors for me I am capable of opening all the doors myself.”

